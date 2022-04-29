City of Covington seeking resident applications to fill vacant positions on boards and commissions















The City of Covington is issuing an all-call for resumes and citizen engagement.

Do you enjoy studying the nuances and legalities of zoning? Would you like to help guide development in Covington? Do you believe in the obligation of local government to help provide affordable housing? Do you love the incredible attractions of the City-owned Devou Park, or have an interest in trees?

Covington is seeking people who want to get engaged by serving on one of a dozen and a half boards and commissions appointed and managed by the City. More than 100 people currently serve, but there will be a number of vacancies over the coming year, and the City is building a list of potential applicants.

Mayor Joe Meyer said Covington has long been fortunate to have dedicated community members who bring enthusiasm and energy and donate their time and talent.

“You don’t have to be an elected official to make a difference – these boards do work that’s important to the fabric of Covington, the quality of life here, and how the City operates,” Meyer said. “As terms expire and people step down from their roles, we hope to bring in some new faces so we can benefit from fresh ideas, perspectives and insights. We don’t want necessarily to do things the way that we’ve always done them.”

Residents can apply online or print out an application and return it to the City. Both options are available on the City’s Boards & Commission page at www.covingtonky.gov. The form also seeks a resume and a short letter of interest. In the letter, you can name more than one board on which you would be interested in serving.

Under state law, the mayor appoints board members, subject to the approval of the Board of Commissioners.

The page includes both City-appointed boards and outside boards on which Covington has a representative(s).

Email boardapplication@covingtonky.gov with questions.

