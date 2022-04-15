Chamber’s annual Legislative Recap Breakfast April 28 features Koenig, McDaniel, Moser, Santoro















On April 28 the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Recap Breakfast at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott Hotel (2395 Progress Dr, Hebron) from 7:30 – 9 a.m.

The special reception will include members of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus and will review the legislative successes of the recent Kentucky General Assembly based on the NKY Chamber’s legislative agenda.

Program speakers will include:

• Representative Adam Koenig, Chair, House Licensing and Occupations & Administrative Regulations

• Senator Christian McDaniel, Chair, Senate Appropriations and Revenue

• Representative Kim Moser, Chair, House Health and Family Services

• Representative Sal Santoro, Chair, House Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation

“Our Northern Kentucky legislators work together to fight for those things important to our region. This legislative session was extraordinary for the Northern Kentucky Chamber and our members,” said Tami Wilson, Vice President of Public Affairs.

The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly moved legislation forward on a number of issues that aligned with the NKY Chamber’s policy positions including infrastructure investment, workforce development, tax reform, and unemployment insurance modernization, among others.

Tickets to the NKY Chamber Legislative Recap Breakfast are $35 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future NKY Chamber members, $30 for NKYP Event Pass holders, and are available at www.nkychamber.com/events. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.

Sponsors for the NKY Chamber Legislative Recap Breakfast include Premier Sponsor AT&T; Host Sponsor Marriott Cincinnati Airport; Networking Sponsors CVG Airport, Duke Energy, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare; and Supporting Sponsor altafiber.