Campbell County Public Library seeking applicants for open board of trustees spot; a volunteer position















The Campbell County Public Library is seeking applications for an opening on its Board of Trustees.

The open position comes at the end of President Tracy Smith’s first term. She is eligible to run for a second term. This is a non-paid, volunteer position. Applications will be accepted through May 31, and interviews will be scheduled in June. The term will begin on Oct. 1, 2022.

“We are grateful to all our board members who volunteer their time and expertise to the library,” said CCPL Director JC Morgan. “They are a valuable part of our community.”

The current board members include Smith of Alexandria; Jessica Schweitzer of California, vice president; Jonathan Cullick of Bellevue, treasurer; Maggie Brown of Newport, secretary; and Kelley Raleigh of Cold Spring, trustee.

The board must maintain a balanced geographical representation of all areas of the county. In keeping with the law, applicants for the opening should live in Alexandria or the southern Campbell County area.

Copies of the job description and application form are available on the library’s website and at each library branch.

Applicants should complete the application and submit a cover letter and resume to the library’s director, JC Morgan, at the Cold Spring Branch, located at 3920 Alexandria Pike.

By law, trustees are appointed by the County Judge-Executive with the approval of the Fiscal Court. The library must provide two interested candidates for any open position.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. Meetings last about two hours. The Board of Trustees’ responsibilities includes reading prepared materials prior to the meetings; reviewing and approving the policies and budget; and being an advocate for the library.

Campbell County Public Library