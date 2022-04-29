Campbell County Library’s May 14 Early Literacy Play Date to jumpstart young readers on path to reading

Caregivers can encourage their child’s love of reading while connecting with local resources at the Campbell County Public Library’s Early Literacy Play Date.
Held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Newport Branch, the program helps prepare young ones learning how to read. Families can visit stations with toys and activities that encourage pre-literacy skills, including meeting a mermaid from the Cincinnati Circus from1 11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and a storytime presented by Books, Bibs and Beyond 1-2 p.m.
Children will also receive a free picture book from the library’s new Book Bus, while supplies last. Community vendors with resources for caregivers include the Campbell County, Cooperative Extension Service; Grandview Elementary Preschool; Andrea Doughty with Anthem; KTL, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy; First Steps: North Key Community Care; Blue Marble Books; Newport Primary and more.
Attendees can enter to win a grand prize: a literacy play pack that includes $50 Out of Print and $50 Gumdrop Tots gift cards, a Timber Block set, library socks, a tote bag, and a letters and numbers activity.
Registration is not required. For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org.
Campbell County Public Library