Braxton Brewing offers ‘Birdie’ a new hard seltzer canned citrus graph fusion, starting April 8















NKY-based Braxton Brewing Co. announced the newest addition to its beyond beer product line: Birdie, a canned citrus grape fusion coming at a perfect time to “tee-off” for the Spring and Summer.

Consumers will be able to find Birdie in Braxton taprooms, online at braxtonbrewing.com and in Kroger stores throughout Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Dayton beginning April 9.

To celebrate the launch of Birdie, the Braxton Brewing team will unveil the product to its fans during the Masters Tournament by hosting “The Birdie Open” putt-putt tournament at its Cincinnati Taproom.

Birdie’s launch is expected to excite both beer and hard seltzer drinkers alike. The canned hard seltzer cocktail uses a hard seltzer base, concord grape juice and citrus notes to make a refreshing beverage. Crafted with precision by Braxton Brewing’s leading team of flavor innovators, the bold, fruity flavor of Birdie offers 5% ABV in a lightly carbonated beverage that makes most drinkers wonder if it’s even a seltzer.

“We’re looking forward to releasing yet another beyond beer innovation for the Braxton brand because each product truly pushes the category as a whole,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “With Birdie, we took the approach of creating our own flavor profile and unique approach that sits between hard seltzers and canned cocktails. The result is a uniquely refreshing one-of-a-kind drink that customers will enjoy!”



Braxton was honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award and was named the fourth fastest-growing regional brewery from the Brewers Association.