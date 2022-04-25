Boone, Kenton and Campbell among counties with lowest unemployment rates in states latest report















Unemployment rates rose in nine Kentucky counties, fell in 110 counties, and stayed the same in Breathitt County between March 2021 and March 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.8%. It was followed by Scott County, 3%; Boone, Fayette, and Todd counties, 3.1% each; Harrison and Jessamine counties, 3.2% each; Logan and Simpson counties, 3.3% each; and Anderson, Caldwell, Campbell, Cumberland, Green, Kenton, Madison and Monroe counties, 3.4% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.2%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 8.8%; Elliott County, 8.6%; Martin County, 8%; Carter County, 7.6%; Lewis County, 7.5%; Leslie County, 7.2%; Harlan and Owsley counties, 6.9% each; and Johnson and Knott counties, 6.5% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.2% for March 2022, and 3.8% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted March 2022 unemployment rate was released on April 14, 2022, and can be viewed at Kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at www.bls.gov.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

