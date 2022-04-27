BIA Enzweiler Building Institute celebrates annual commencement, Karen Ely as Student of the Year















The Enzweiler Building Institute of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) recently conferred certificates at its graduation ceremony.

Thirty-four skilled tradespeople graduated from the institute during commencement for the 2021-2022 school year. The ceremony was highlighted by a presentation by Greg Zick, associate vice president of workforce development for the National Association of Home Builders. Shad Sletto, director of real estate services for Al. Neyer and BIA vice president served as speaker at the event. Drees Homes was the graduation sponsor for the evening.

During the commencement ceremony, Karen Ely, a second-year carpentry student, was named Student of the Year by the Institute. Ely, a 2013 graduate of Oldham County High School, was selected based on her commitment to introducing young people to the skilled trades.

“We frequently have school groups visit Enzweiler. Whenever possible, Karen would talk to the students about the benefits of working in the skilled trades,” said Vicki Berling, BIA director of professional development. “She often showed them how to use basic hand tools. Most recently, she worked with 12 Girl Scouts and helped them build birdhouses. She is a great role model and so enthusiastic about opportunities in the trades, especially opportunities for women.”

Ely’s tuition at Enzweiler Building Institute was paid by Expert Irrigation through a scholarship that offers full-time employment coupled with tuition payment. Ely has elected to continue her employment at Expert Irrigation where is she now the Sales Director.

Since 1967, the Enzweiler Building Institute has been operated by the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky to provide training in the skilled construction trades. The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.

