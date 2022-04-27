BIA Cavalcade of Homes — NKY’s largest celebration of new homes — to run first three weeks of May















The Cavalcade of Homes begins Saturday, May 7, and features nine homes in Northern Kentucky.

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky will produce the 2022 Cavalcade of Homes May 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

“The Cavalcade of Homes is a special opportunity to see new homes and new home communities in Northern Kentucky,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Inventory of new homes across the nation is tight and the ability to see nine homes spread across our region is unique and a rare opportunity given today’s inventory challenges.” .

New for this year is a companion virtual event experience that will be hosted online during and for a year following the Cavalcade of Homes. This will allow online visitors access to view the homes, take 3d (Matterport) tours of the individual homes and save pictures and contact information valuable to them during their current and future homebuying efforts.

The following are the homes in this year’s Cavalcade of Homes:

This link will go live on May 2: www.BuildersNKY.com for details.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky