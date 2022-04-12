Beyond the Curb returns to Newport on April 24, showcasing urban living in Westside, Clifton















Northern Kentucky’s popular home tour, Beyond the Curb, will offer an exclusive look inside properties in Newport’s Westside and Clifton neighborhoods on Sunday April 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

NKY Tribune readers get exclusive savings by using the promotional code “Tribune” when purchasing tickets.

After a COVID-related hiatus during 2020 and the first part of 2021, the Catalytic Fund, along with Presenting Sponsors KMK Law and Huff Realty, once again offers these urban living tours.

Jeanne Schroer, president and CEO of the Catalytic Fund, shared the purpose of the tours.

“Beyond the Curb showcases the wide variety of housing options in NKY’s urban river cities. It also provides an opportunity for folks to explore the neighborhoods, getting an up-close look at the amenities offered by cities like Newport,” she said.

The April 24 self-guided tour features 14 properties, including historic homes, artsy renovations, and modern, luxury condos. As always, the tour stops include an intriguing mix of completed and in-progress projects that offer ideas and inspiration for anyone interested in architecture, interior design, and the urban lifestyle.

Executive Transportation will provide free shuttle service between the Westside and Clifton tour stops, giving guests the opportunity to travel in comfort and avoid parking challenges in the hillside neighborhood.

Early bird tickets are $15 and are available online at www.BeyondTheCurb.org until Saturday, April 23. Use the promotional code “Tribune” to save on early bird tickets.

Tickets will also be available for purchase for $20 on the day of the tour, either online or at the registration area at Wooden Cask Brewing Co., 629 York St., Newport.

Tickets include admission to exclusive, behind-the-scenes tours of 14 interesting properties, transportation on the shuttle, entry to win the “All Things Newport” raffle basket, and free parking at nearby locations. All ticket holders must start their tour at Wooden Cask Brewing Co., where they will receive their wristband, tour booklet, and gift.

For more information and to preview the featured properties, please visit the Beyond the Curb website.

The Catalytic Fund is a private sector, not-for-profit company that provides innovative financing products and related development services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s river cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton. Its purpose is to attract quality, place-based investments to Northern Kentucky that result in regional economic and community development.