Beshear signed bill to help financially-troubled KSU; Senate poised to approve newly appointed trustees















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Legislation to help financially-troubled Kentucky State University was among the bills Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law last week after lawmakers provided additional funding, as well as more oversight of the Frankfort school.

House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, and passed by the House on Feb. 17, originally provided a $23 million no-interest loan to be repaid over the next several years so the school does not finish the current fiscal year in the red, but the Senate made numerous changes, with which the House later concurred.

The $23 million will be appropriated to the Council for Postsecondary Education, the body which is providing the oversight, with KSU making requests to CPE and providing documentation as that money is needed. There is an additional $15 million above the original amount: $5 million for the fiscal year starting in July and another $10 million in the second year of the budget that would be available.

It also earmarks another $1.5 million to the CPE for expenses related to the oversight of KSU.

“It is so vitally important that we get this right,” said Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, who presented the bill containing the changes on the Senate floor. “That we get this right for the Commonwealth, for our postsecondary institutions, and for our future.”

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said during debate, “I feel we have been rewarding bad behavior, but we need to give it another chance, and I vote ‘aye.’ Let’s hope that K-State can show us better results for the taxpayers who invest in it on an annual basis.”

Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, a one-time general counsel for KSU, said he supports the provision that requires the CPE to contract with an outside party to provide oversight. “I think it’s important to have an independent third party who can report annually and provide recommendations. That is going to be helpful as we make Kentucky State University a gem on the hill.”



The bill contained an emergency clause, meaning the money became available as soon as the governor signed it into law.

HB 250 goes along with Senate Bill 265, which Givens sponsored, that directed Beshear to appoint eight new members of the KSU Board of Regents, while not affecting the student staff, and faculty regents. That has been signed into law, and the Governor has made those appointments, so the Senate can confirm them before they adjourn on April 14.

See NKyTribune story about new KSU trustee appointments.