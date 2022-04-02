Beshear appoints new board members to KSU Board of regents, includes former governor Ernie Fletcher















Gov. Andy Beshear appointed eight members to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents, under legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this month, and included two former statewide elected officials.

Senate Bill 265, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, stated that, “The Kentucky State University Board of Regents has a current membership that has a history of failing to function and is no longer functioning according to its statutory mandate.”

The bill directed the governor to replace eight of the 11 members by April 4, so the Senate can confirm them before they adjourn, April 14. Current student, staff, and faculty regent members are unaffected.

Those named are:

• Ernie Fletcher of Osprey, Florida, a former Republican governor of Kentucky, where he oversaw the management and budget of the Executive Branch. He is also a physician at the Fletcher Group, Inc., and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

• Edward Hatchett of Glasgow a former Democratic state auditor and managing partner and counsel at Blue Spring Creek, LLC. As state auditor from 1995–2003, he oversaw the auditing of accounts and financial transactions of all agencies of Kentucky. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

• Charles Moyer of Louisville, a professor and former dean at the University of Louisville College of Business. Moyer has taught finance and business courses for decades at several higher education institutions. The Howard University graduate shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Tammi Dukes of Farmington Hills, Michigan, vice president of global sustainability at Adient. Dukes has spent decades of her professional career providing finance and auditing services to clients in the private sector. Dukes is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Michael Adams, Jr., of Lexington a vice president, commercial loan officer at Independence Bank and a managing member of Urban Industries LLC. He has long personal and commercial banking experience and a background in business management. Adams is a KSU grad whose term expires June 30, 2024.

• Gerald Patton of Rancho Mirage, California, a retired higher education executive with experience working for multiple accreditation associations. Before retiring, Patton was director of assessment and educational effectiveness at California State University. He is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022. Patton is the only current regent retained by Gov. Beshear.

• Jason Moseley of Lexington is the head basketball coach at Frederick Douglas High School and is a graduate of KSU. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

• Robert Ramsey of Georgetown was a cabinet secretary during the Fletcher administration and is now retired. He is a graduate of Florida A&M and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.

Beshear thanked the new regents, saying, “They are helping ensure the university’s long-term success, and when KSU succeeds, Kentucky succeeds. As the state’s only public HBCU, this university holds a unique place in our past, present, and future, helping make higher education more accessible and inclusive.”