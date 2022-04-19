Ben Dusing petition filed with KY Supreme Court; psychological evaluation supports reinstatement















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Benjamin G. Dusing, who was “temporarily suspended” from the practice of law on March 16, has now filed a petition for dissolution of the suspension with the Kentucky Supreme Court well within the 90-days allowed.

The petition, submitted by attorney George D. Jonson of Montgomery Jonson LLP in Cincinnati, points out that Dusing submitted to a full psychological evaluation as ordered by the Court.

He was evaluated by Dr. Paul Anthony Ebben, a court-approved psychologist. Dr. Ebben has submitted his full report directly to the court.

A source close to case said the psychological examination determined that Dusing is mentally capable and stable to practice law and that he does not have a “mental health condition” that would preclude his capacity to function as a lawyer. The report also concludes that there is no compelling evidence that Dusing poses a physical threat to anyone.

The petition urges the court to allow Dusing to return to the practice of law.

Meeantime, Dusing has made a return trip to Poland, where he is currently doing humanitarian work with victims of the Russian assault on Ukraine. He made his first trip to the border in March, determined to put his time away from his law practice to productive use.

He returned home but remained in touch with volunteers there. He decided to return when a group of those volunteers regrouped as a unit to continue their humanitarian work at the border.

Dusing had no comment about his petition but said that his lawyer was handling it and he had full confidence in the filing.

Dusing’s name is on the ballot in the May 17 primary election for Kenton County Family Court Judge. A Kenton County court order, on appeal, has said votes for him will not be counted as long as his suspension is in place.

