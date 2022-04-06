Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History Hour features William Behringer’s diaries, scrapbooks and more















Through first-hand testimonies, photographs and newspaper clippings, William Behringer’s prolific diaries and scrapbooks offer a unique perspective of Covington’s past. His recorded adventures help us better understand his passion for collecting, love of taxidermy and thirst for knowledge and give us context into his diverse collection, much of which is still on display today.

Join BCM Curator of Collections Jason French and UC Ph.D. student Emily Simpson as they share fascinating finds from Behringer’s journals, including his connection with Dry Dredgers, the oldest continuously-operating fossil club in North America, during the next NKY History Hour, tonight at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

To register and participate in the free event, click here.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration.

Jason French, who joined the museum in 2017, holds an MA in public/applied history from Northern Kentucky University and a BSS in interpretive history from Ohio University. He previously served as coordinator of costume interpretation for the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Emily Simpson is a Ph.D. candidate in the geology department at the University of Cincinnati, focusing on paleoecology. She holds an MS from East Tennessee State and a BS from North Carolina State University. She has worked on a wide variety of projects, ranging from prehistoric plants to researching in BCM’s archives.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.