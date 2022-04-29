Behringer-Crawford’s May 4 NKY History hour to explore Northern Kentucky’s music history















Kentucky’s musical roots extend far across the commonwealth into our region with famous well-known artists such as Rosemary Clooney and Haven Gillespie. From bluegrass to folk, to classical music and holiday tunes, our local musical identity spans generations and genres.

Join Kate McKenzie of the Kenton County Public library as she explores the musical history of Northern Kentucky during the next NKY History Hour, Wednesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Using photographs from the library’s archives, Faces & Places, McKenzie will share photographs highlighting the careers of many notable artists that have left a lasting imprint on our diverse musical culture including violinist Vladimir Lukashuk of Erlanger, KY and the first-known professional musician in NKY, Joseph Tosso.

Visit the event Zoom link to register and participate in the free event.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration.

Kate McKenzie holds a B.S. in Library Informatics from Northern Kentucky University and manages the archival photograph collection and Faces & Places photograph database in the Local History/Genealogy Department at the Kenton County Public Library. In 2020, she received a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University and is currently pursuing her Master of Library and Information Science through Kent State University.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other programs for free, join BCM at bcmuseum.org

Behringer-Crawford Museum