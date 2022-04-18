Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center to celebrate 100th anniversary with Founders’ Dinner on June 11















Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center will hold a Founder’s Dinner to celebrate 100 years of changing lives through art, education, and community.

The dinner will take place in Baker Hunt’s lush gardens on June 11, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The evening will include a four-course meal, live music, and a presentation on Baker Hunt’s history. Limited tickets are available for purchase for $125 each or tables of 8 for $1000.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center was established in 1922 by a strong and giving woman. Margaretta Baker-Hunt was a visionary who was committed to her community. After the loss of her 15-year-old daughter, Katie, and several other family members, Margaretta did not bow under the weight of her grief.

Instead, Margaretta and her niece, Kate Scudder, opened their hearts and home to the community.

On June 15, 1922, Margaretta created the Baker Hunt Foundation for the “promotion of Education, Art, Science, Psychic Research, and Religion” as her family’s legacy.