Attorney Robert E. Sanders named ’22 Person of Year by Covington Education Foundation















Attorney Robert E. Sanders has been named 2022 Person of the Year by the Covington Education Foundation and the honor will be celebrated June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Drees Pavilion in Devou Park.

Also to be honored at the event are this year’s Hall of Distinction inductees William H. (Bill) Blackburn, educator and former Covington Schools administrator; Steven R. Jaeger, Esq., a distinguished lawyer and former Kenton Circuit Court Judge; and Faith Tupman, Wealth Management Division Manager and Senior Vice President of U.S. Bank.

Sanders is already in the Halls of Distinguished Alumni at both Holmes High School and Eastern Kentucky University. An Eagle Scout in his youth, Bob was one of the founders of the Covington Education Foundation and has always been a great friend of the Covington Independent Public Schools.

He received his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

In 1998, the Kentucky Academy of Trial Attorneys (KATA) named Bob “Kentucky Trial Lawyer of the Year.” In 2000, the Northern Kentucky Bar Association (NKBA) honored him with the NKBA “Lifetime Achievement Award”— after 28 years of his 50 years of practice. Bob also served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at NKU’s Salmon P. Chase Law School, president of KATA, president and Master of the Chase Inn of Court, and earned many other special positions, recognitions, and awards throughout his career.

The CEF awards dinner will be its first since 2019, due to COVID. The event is a major fundraising activity for the organization which provides scholarships to Holmes High School graduates, enabling them to attend colleges, nursing schools, or advanced vocational training. Advanced education leads to better lives for not only scholarship recipients but for future generations of their families.

The Covington Education Foundation, Inc. (CEF) is a IRC §501(C)(3) charity.

To support the event, CEF offers opportunities as a sponsor, advertiser, and/or attendee.

See the information sheet below. If you have questions, contact Janice Krumwiede at 859 392-3182 or by email at janice.krumwiede@covington.kyschools.us