April is Child Abuse Prevention Month; NKY Children’s Advocacy Center plants 2,000 pinwheels















The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month by planting 2,000 pinwheels this week at its center in Florence.

The pinwheels represent the “happy, safe, and carefree childhood every child deserves” — and are reminders that abused children are in all communities, schools, and neighborhoods.

The NKYCAC alone served 856 children in fiscal year 2021.

Board members, staff and friends of NKYCAC, along with volunteers from CVG, Home Depot Florence, Meijer Florence, First Church of Christ and 7 Hills Church, joined in planting the pinwheels.

Immanuel United Methodist Church and Signode also planted pinwheel gardens and put up hanging banners to promote April as Child Abuse Prevention Month — and to support the NKYCAC.

The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that provides services to children who have been sexually abused, severely physically abused, and who have witnessed violent crimes. In addition, the NKYCAC provides supportive services for non-offending parents, caregivers, siblings, family members, and professionals.

Its multidisciplinary team includes social workers, law enforcement, prosecutors, therapists, advocates, and health care providers. The NKYCAC is a child-focused, welcoming environment that ensures that children are protected and that children and the non-offending adults, who care for them, can begin to heal.

For more information about the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center and how you can donate please visit our website, www.nkycac.org.