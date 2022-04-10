After two-year COVID hiatus, the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast will return to the Capitol grounds Thursday















After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, a longtime event in Frankfort, will return to the Capitol grounds on Thursday.



The event, which is the first time Gov. Andy Beshear will have been able to host it, will begin at 7:30 a.m., ET, with state leaders from all three branches of government joining religious leaders to recognize Kentuckians living their faith through service to others.

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Lexington choir will perform and Oscar Tshiebwe, the University of Kentucky star basketball player and consensus national player of the year, will deliver the keynote speech.

A limited number of tables are still available for purchase in advance at $200 each. You can call 859-338-0072, or email swhitely@ncfgiving.com for more information. Individual tickets will be sold at the door if space allows.

While Gov. Beshear had planned to hold what would have been the 54th annual event last year at Kentucky State University, COVID cases started cropping up in Kentucky the week before, prompting his issuance of a state of emergency declaration, and a last-minute cancellation of the prayer breakfast.

In addition, on April 16, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. ET, the Governor will host a prayer service and Easter egg hunt for Kentucky families on the State Capitol Terrace, located at the rear of the building, facing the Capitol Annex. This event is free, and everybody is invited to attend.

“After such a difficult two years, these celebrations are going to mean even more, and I can’t wait to enjoy them with my family and with so many other Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said.