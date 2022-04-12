80th anniversary of ‘The Doolittle Raid’ in 1942 brings memories of Kentucky connections















By Martin Schadler

Aviation Museum of Kentucky

Eighty years ago, on April 18, 1942, eighty volunteers of the U.S. Army Air Forces launched from the USS Hornet and flew into history.

It was the first offensive air action against Japan.

This mission, to be known as The Doolittle Raid, has strong connections to Kentucky.

The 80 flyers formed crews of five for 16 B-25 bombers. On board Plane #10 was 23-year-old Staff Sergeant George E. Larkin, Jr. Born in Colesburg in Hardin County, Larkin was a capable athlete and a graduate of Elizabethtown High. He had entered military service in November 1939. For the April 18, 1942 mission Larkin served as a flight engineer.

Detection by the enemy brought an earlier-than-planned launch from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet. Plane #10 lifted away successfully from the carrier, flying low over the Pacific and heading for its target of a steel plant in Tokyo. Over the city, the aircraft encountered enemy fighter planes but suffered no damage.

The next challenge for the crew was to survive their arrival in China, now affected by the lack of fuel to reach their original destination. As the fuel ran out, Larkin and his fellow crew members jumped from the bomber, suffering only bruises. All later returned to service. Larkin received The Distinguished Flying Cross for the mission.

The technology for the crews’ survival – the pack parachute – can claim a connection to the Blue Grass. Solomon Van Meter of Lexington in Fayette County received the first U.S. patent for the device. Van Meter conducted his own testing of the parachute over Lexington. Although the patent was issued in 1916, the true life-saving potential of parachutes was not recognized until World War Two. It was also in 1942 that Irving Aerial Chute Company opened a plant in Lexington to fabricate parachutes.

The aircraft of Crew #10 was the twin-engined North American Aviation B-25 Mitchell bomber. John Leland Atwood, a native of Walton in Boone County, was Assistant General Manager and Vice-President of Engineering for North American during the plane’s development. The B-25 was a land-based bomber and not intended for launch from an aircraft carrier.

The imagination of some officers of the U.S. Navy, the leadership of Col. James Doolittle and the bravery of 80 volunteers like George Larkin brought the B-25 to its place in history in April 1942.

Over 9,800 B-25 bombers were built and served throughout the war, flying in the air forces of several Allies. Atwood participated in the design of several iconic aircraft during his long career with North American Aviation.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky has a permanent exhibit for The Doolittle Raid. George Larkin, Solomon Van Meter, and “Lee” Atwood have been honored by induction into the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame.

A reunion of the survivors of The Doolittle Raid was part of the official opening of the museum in April 1995.

The exhibit has historic video from the April 18, 1942 mission, along with artifacts provided by Thomas Griffin, navigator of Plane #9, “Whirling Dervish.”

The museum has also been recognized by the USS Hornet Association for the display.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is located at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. It is the official aviation museum of the Commonwealth and is home to the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame.