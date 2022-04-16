51st annual Duvenek Memorial Art Show to be May 14 at George Rogers Clark Park in Covington















The 51st Annual Duveneck Memorial Art Show will be held on Saturday, May 14, from Noon–5 p.m. at the George Rogers Clark Park on Riverside Drive in Covington.

The park is located along the Ohio River across from downtown Cincinnati. The art show, was established to celebrate the heritage of Covington native son, Frank Duveneck.

The event is free and open to the public. Rain date: Sunday, May 15.

This year’s juried art show will feature the original works of over 50 regional artists from Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky. Judging will cover the four categories: painting, sculpture/3-D, graphics/photography, and fine crafts. Over $3,500 will be awarded to the artists, including the presentation of the prestigious Duveneck Award, a two-dimensional work depicting a historic landmark or scene in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The afternoon will include food trucks (Pretzelfuls, LLC and Kona Ice) and entertainment provided by the band, Moonshine & Wine from Noon-4 p.m. Attendees will be able to stroll among the artist’s displays to enjoy the variety of artwork; some items will be available for purchase from artists.

Paid parking is available at city parking lots in Covington.

The show is sponsored by: Northern Kentucky Heritage League, Historic Licking Riverside Civic Association, Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, Lisa & Normand Desmarais, Adams Law PLLC, Sue & Don Corken, Judy & James Adams, Lisa Sauer & Jon Moeller, and Karen & Darryl Etling.

Frank Duveneck was born in 1848 in Covington and lived on Greenup Street. At an early age, he developed his talent as an artist, and as a teenager traveled the United States and Canada assisting in the painting of murals. When he was 21, he went to Munich, Germany to study at the art academy.

After a couple of years, he began to win many honors and medals. By the time he was 27, he was recognized as a celebrated artist, and so began teaching at his art school in Munich. After the death of his beloved wife, Duveneck returned to Covington where he lived until his own death in 1919 and is buried at Mother of God Cemetery.