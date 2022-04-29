16 Lots Brewing Company to open second location at Newport on the Levee in time for holidays















Five years after opening 16 Lots Brewing Company in Mason, Ohio, Founder and CEO Michael Burton, in partnership with co-owners Del Hall and Erich Streckfuss, is expanding the concept to Newport on the Levee, the family-friendly entertainment destination overlooking the Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati.

The trio has spent the last two years developing the globally inspired brewery and plans to launch their 16 Lots Southern Outpost near the forthcoming Amador Cuban Restaurant and Bar during the holidays.

A seasoned consumer-packaged-goods marketing and general management professional, Burton’s 21-year corporate career includes roles at Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Spectrum Brands, and Sunny Delight. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. Burton conceptualized 16 Lots in 2016 and opened the original location in Mason during the fall of 2017. A salute to the City’s founder, the namesake behind 16 Lots refers to the infamous plot of land purchased by Major William Mason post-Revolutionary War, which later blossomed into the heart of Mason.

In 2020, Hall joined Burton as co-owner and chief commercial officer at 16 Lots with a vision to bring the brand into Cincinnati’s backyard. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Hall graduated first in his class and used his GI Bill and VA benefits to secure a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Ohio State University before leaving the military in 2005. Following a successful career in real estate and construction, Hall then pursued his passion for craft beer and became the Southern Ohio Sales Manager for Premium Beverage Supply, the largest craft beer distributor in Ohio. Prior to joining 16 Lots he also served as Director of Sales at Fifty West. Hall is now known as SgtDel, the Real American Beer-O and the Ohio Beer Fasting Man.

“The Levee is kind of an institution; it’s been around forever and with North American Properties’ investments, it’s having a resurgence and helping spur much-needed growth in the area,” said Hall. “The City of Newport is truly experiencing a tremendous amount of momentum and it’s so cool to be entering into this rapidly changing market at such an iconic location.”

Dedicated to beer exploration, romance, and knowledge, 16 Lots’ Southern Outpost will be a reprieve from the everyday world. The nautically-themed, 7,700-square-foot space will feature travel-related design elements such as maps, globes, flags and artifacts from various cultures. Rich leather, steel, iron, stone, and wood furniture and fixtures will also adorn the interiors.

A 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio, live music venue, full-service restaurant, and cigar lounge are in the works for the Southern Outpost as well. Craft beer and cocktails, adult slushies and sophisticated gastropub food will be served during lunch and dinner. Streckfuss, the former Head Brewer at Moerlein Lager House, will serve as the Levee’s Brewmaster and oversee all brewing operations.



16 Lots will join a collection of ever-growing entertainment options at the Levee, including the recently opened Velocity Esports, Rotolo Bowling, and the Newport Aquarium. In addition to the new offerings, Brothers Bar and Grill is currently undergoing a renovation. Modern upgrades were completed inside the restaurant last month, and the outdoor patio is now receiving a facelift to better accommodate diners.

“We are thrilled about having 16 Lots as the next addition to the riverwalk, which will provide another location for the community to come have a meal together, enjoy a drink and take in the gorgeous skyline views,” said Regan Thomas, leasing associate at North American Properties (NAP).

The Levee is approaching its first anniversary since NAP completed its multi-million-dollar redevelopment of the 21-year-old mixed-use destination, which transformed the underutilized asset into a walkable, connected waterfront community and enhanced the overall guest experience by adding hospitality-focused services such as Concierge. In 2021, the Levee was named the NAIOP Cincinnati Retail/Mixed-Use/Hospitality Deal of the Year and received the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s ImageMaker Award.

With the addition of Bridgeview Box Park, The Plaza, and the reimagined Gallery, the Levee has re-emerged as an entertainment hotspot for locals and visitors alike. This year, the Levee is hosting its largest, most consistent calendar of events to date, with more than 100 community-driven activations planned through the holidays.