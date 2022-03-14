Tri-ED’s Lee Crume speaking at Eggs ‘N Issues on ‘Transforming NKY through Economic Partnership’















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host Eggs ‘N Issues: Transforming NKY through Economic Partnership from 7:30-9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED Economic Development launched Build + Elevate NKY – a new plan with four innovative initiatives funded through an investor campaign – that focuses on achieving the company’s vision of opportunity and prosperity for the Northern Kentucky Metro.

Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume will share details about the strategies that expand the economic development work the company does and Tri-ED’s 2021 results.

Crume has served as the President and CEO of Tri-ED since 2019, leading the company to attract, retain and grow businesses in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the NKY Chamber and Greater Cincinnati Foreign Trade Zone, Inc.

“We are excited to tap into Lee Crume’s business expertise for this month’s Eggs ‘N Issues,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Tri-ED has been named one of the top 20 economic development groups in the country, so who better to lead our discussion about transforming the NKY Metro through economic partnership. Recent growth with new jobs, projects, career opportunities and capital investment has Northern Kentucky poised for continued economic success.”

The program will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/eggs.

Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law. The monthly sponsor is Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. The media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier.