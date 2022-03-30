TMU’s Institute for Religious Liberty to present ‘Fleeing for Freedom’ discussion on April 7















Thomas More University’s Wm. T. Robinson III Institute for Religious Liberty will present its spring discussion on Fleeing for Freedom: Local Impact and Responses on Thursday, April 7 on the campus.

The event will be at 7 p.m. at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel. It is open to the public, free of charge.

Moderating the discussion will be Catherine Sherron, Thomas More professor and chair for Philosophy, Political Science and Interdisciplinary Studies

Panel participants are:

• John Koehlinger, Executive Director of Kentucky Refugee Ministries, the largest refugee resettlement agency in Kentucky. He received his education from Northwestern University and has previous experience working for the U.S. State Department education program in Amman, Jordan. At KRM, Koehlinger works to secure housing and medical care for refugees and provide them with comprehensive case management, including employment services, ESL and cultural orientation, and specialized programs for refugee youth, elders, and victims of crime. KRM also offers arts programing, citizenship classes, and immigration legal services to immigrants of all legal statuses. Koehlinger started at KRM’s Louisville office in 2000 and held educational, program coordination and grants management positions before becoming director in 2014.

• Dennis Caffrey, who volunteers with Siloam Health, located in Nashville, Tennessee as a Spanish Medical Interpreter. Volunteering five shifts weekly, he facilitates communication between the patient (frequently a refugee), and the provider during a visit or clinical examination. He also assists with translating written documents and trains new medical interpreters. Dennis began this work in 2010 and has bee volunteering longer than the majority of Siloam Health staff. In 2020, he reached the milestone of 5,000 hours served with Siloam, completing 500 of those last year alone, amid a pandemic. Dennis Caffery was the recipient of the 2021 Older Adult 35th Annual Mary Catherine Strobel Volunteer of the Year Award for the City of Nashville, Tennessee. He started to learn Spanish when he was 8 years old and advanced his knowledge throughout college. He spent 15 years of his Air Force career working in Latin America. Shortly after retiring from the Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. he and his wife moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

• Fr. Athanasius Habtu Bhebre-Ab, PhD, a parish priest at Holy Trinity Eritrean Orthodox Church in Cincinnati and Director of External Relations for the Canonical Eritrean Orthodox Church in Diaspora under the imprisoned Patriarch, Abune Antonios and His Holiness’s designated bishop, His Grace Abba Mekarios. The Diaspora Diocese includes all of North America, Europe and the Middle East.

He holds a Ph.D. in history, and he is a senior faculty at the rank of full professor at the University of Cincinnati where he has taught for over a quarter of a century. The focus of his study is African History, specializing in colonial history in the horn of Africa. His published books include Massacre at Wekidiba: The Tragic Story of a Village in Eritrea (Red Sea Press, 2013); and Ethiopia and Eritrea: A Documentary Study (Red Sea Press, 1993). He is presently working on a title: Full Circle: Coming Home to the Faith of Our Fathers. He has also published several commissioned works and others still in progress pertaining to the Eritrean Orthodox Church. For several years now, he has published several articles on and advocated for religious freedom, separation of church and state and on behalf of all prisoners of conscience in Eritrea.