Thomas More men’s basketball team wins debut in NAIA national tournament by 30-point margin















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Thomas More men’s basketball team made its debut in the NAIA national tournament on Friday with a 74-44 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Texas) at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

The Saints’ leading scorer was guard Luke Rudy, one of two graduate students on the roster, with a season-high 25 points. He hit seven of nine 3-point shots with three coming during a decisive 22-10 run in the first half that put Thomas More in control.

The team’s other double-figure scorers were junior center Ryan Batte with 17 points and sophomore guard Reid Jolly with 13. Batte also had a game-high 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Thomas More (30-4) advances to the quarterfinals and plays Oklahoma Wesleyan (34-2) at 6 p.m. (ET) on Saturday. In the final NAIA men’s rankings, Oklahoma Wesleyan was No. 3 and Thomas More was No. 5.

Two years ago, the Saints received an at-large berth to a first-round series in the NAIA playoffs, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Last season, they lost in the second game of a first-round series and did not make it to the 16-team national tournament.

This year’s team won both games in a first-round series on its home court and proved it belonged in the national tournament field with the 30-point victory in the opening round.

The Saints’ 22-10 run in the final nine minutes of the first half gave them a 44-29 halftime lead over SAGU. Sophomore center Noah Pack got it started by scoring seven straight points and Rudy provided 11 of the next 15 by hitting three 3-point goals and a short jumper.

Thomas More extended its lead to 29 points, 63-34, in the first eight minutes of the second half. Jolly scored nine of his 13 points during that surge and SAGU never recovered. The Lions, who made it to the national semifinals last year, ended this season with a 24-9 record.

The Saints shot 43.3 percent (29 of 67) from the field overall and 34.8 percent (8 of 23) from 3-point range. They also finished with a 35-20 advantage on the boards.

SAGU shot 32.1 percent (17 of 53) overall and 35.7 (5 of 14) on treys. The Lions got 13 of their 17 field goals from two players. Nathan Bailey was 8 of 13 and finished with 20 points. Joshua Kashila was 5 of 11 and had 11 points.