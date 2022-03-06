Steinhauser CEO Tara Halpin appointed to NKY Tri-ED board by Campbell Judge-Executive Pendery















The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced that Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery and the Fiscal Court appointed Tara Halpin, CEO and owner of Steinhauser, to the Tri-ED Board of Directors.

Halpin fills the seat formerly held by Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, who relocated to Colorado for her new role as President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

“As a resident and business owner in Campbell County, Tara will bring a unique perspective to the Tri-ED Board of Directors,” said Judge Pendery. “I’m excited to welcome Tara to the Board of Directors and we are grateful for Tara’s willingness to serve the Northern Kentucky community.”

Halpin was named CEO and sole owner of Steinhauser in 2018, taking over the printing firm that was founded in 1905 by her great-grandfather. She was named President in 2005 and co-owner in 2007. She is the fourth-generation owner of the premium supplier of printed labels and shrink sleeves for dozens of consumer products companies in the Cincinnati region and throughout the U.S. Halpin restructured the company, adding new printing technologies and equipment that has fueled Steinhauser’s growth. Steinhauser was among the Top 25 largest women-owned businesses published in 2021 by the Cincinnati Business Courier. The company is celebrating its 117th anniversary in 2022.

“Tri-ED is on a bold, new path with the launch of the Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign and we look forward to the fresh viewpoint that Tara will bring to the Board of Directors,” said Tom Banta, Chair of the Tri-ED Board and Chief Real Estate Officer at Corporex Companies. “Her expertise as the CEO of a growing business serving the CPG market will be valuable to Tri-ED’s work.”

In 2022, with funding from the Build + Elevate NKY campaign, Tri-ED will undertake four key initiatives in addition to its core economic development work:

· Data-Informed Community Decision-Making

· Activate the Northern Kentucky Port Authority

· Deliver Customized Workforce Solutions

· Targeted Business Growth

Tri-ED announced in February that more than 40 companies have invested and that 66% of the $4.5 million campaign funding goal has been raised. To learn more about Build + Elevate NKY, visit be-nky.com.