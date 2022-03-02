St. Vincent de Paul NKY Creative Compassion fundraiser set for March 31 at Drees Pavilion















St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdPNKY) will host its second art event featuring work from local student and professional artists created from unique thrift store finds.

Scheduled for Thursday, March 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Drees Pavilion in Devou Park, the event is called Creative Compassion: A Night of Art for our Neighbors in Need. Ten pieces of artwork will be chosen by a panel of professional artists and auctioned off at the live event.

As part of the event, SVdPNKY will be drawing the winning raffle ticket for their Blessings for Bourbon Raffle. The Raffle offers a chance to win one of three groupings of various bourbons, with the grand prize featuring a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle (15 yr.), Weller (12 yr.), Weller Single Barrel- Orange Label, Weller Antique 107, Weller Special Reserve, Kentucky Owl and Widow Jane (13 yr.)

Proceeds from the event and raffle will support SVdPNKY’s mission of providing emergency assistance to neighbors struggling to make ends meet. Last year, SVdPNKY provided emergency financial assistance, food and other basic necessities valued at $4.2 million to the community.

“We are grateful to our sponsors, our volunteers and the talented artists who make this event possible,” said Karen Zengel, SVdPNKY Executive Director. “Creative Compassion provides a unique opportunity for St. Vincent de Paul to spread awareness of the poverty that exists within our community and to raise important funding that enables us to continue to help those in need.”

In addition to the live art auction, the event will feature a silent auction, dinner by the bite, drinks and more. Event tickets are on sale now at $65 each, and available via www.svdpnky.org.

The bourbon raffle will run from March 2 to March 31. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Drawing will take place at Creative Compassion at Drees Pavilion on March 31 at 7:00 p.m. and live on SVdPNKY’s Facebook page. Bourbon raffle tickets are on sale starting this Wednesday, March 2 and can be purchased online at go.rallyup.com/svdpnkybourbonraffle and are $100 per ticket.

The event is presented by Trivaco. Other sponsors include: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, CDI Electric Inc., Munnighoff & Lange, Altus Wealth Management LLC, Jolly Plumbing, Drains, Heating, Air, Assured Partners, Cold Spring Development, Scooter Media, and Humana Healthy Horizons.

For more information about Creative Compassion Art Event or Blessings For Bourbon Raffle visit www.svdpnky.org or contact Lou Settle at 859-446-7727 or lou.settle@svdpnky.org.

From St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky