St. Elizabeth Healthcare receives $500,000 donation from Heritage Bank for new heart and vascular center















Heritage Bank has gifted $500,000 to St. Elizabeth Healthcare toward further enhancing heart and vascular services in Northern Kentucky.

St. Elizabeth opened a new 67,000 square-foot heart & vascular center in November, bringing more than 30 multi-specialty physicians and 30 advanced practice providers into one central location in Edgewood. The Heritage Bank gift includes naming rights to the main lobby area of the new Florence Wormald Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth.

The new center features cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology, cardiac surgery, cardiac rehabilitation, an outpatient cath lab, the Advanced Heart Failure Management Center, the Structural Heart & Valve Center, diagnostic services, cardiovascular genetics, cardiac clinical trials, and an on-site lab. The central location has made scheduling appointments with multiple heart specialists more convenient for patients and improved coordination of care, allowing St. Elizabeth to streamline advanced heart care in the region.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is a leading light in Northern Kentucky, and Heritage Bank appreciates how they continue to embrace their role in nurturing a healthy, vibrant local workforce,” said Lee Scheben, President of Heritage Bank. “This new Heart and Vascular Institute building brings state-of-the-art cardiac care and the best cardiac caregivers in Northern Kentucky under one roof to deliver personalized care to each patient. Personalized care is something Heritage Bank can always get behind because it aligns with our philosophy of personalizing banking for residents of Northern Kentucky.”

“At St. Elizabeth, we are driven to bring the highest level of cardiac care to the region,” said D.P. Suresh, MD, Cardiologist and Executive Medical Director of the St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular Institute. “We deeply appreciate this generous gift from Heritage Bank and are grateful they share our passion to deliver personalized care and improve patient outcomes. With this gift, Heritage Bank will help make a lasting impact on the health of Kentucky residents and beyond for generations to come.”

Since 2015, St. Elizabeth has made tremendous progress toward its foundational goal of decreasing heart-related deaths in Northern Kentucky by 25 percent by 2025 — and the new Edgewood facility is a momentous step in that direction. During the last six years, St. Elizabeth has added numerous cardiac specialists and adopted leading-edge technology, including wireless pacemakers small enough to fit inside the heart, implantable heart pumps that extend life for patients with heart failure, and heart valves that can be replaced without open-heart surgery.

The significant investment made by St. Elizabeth in state-of-the-art heart care facilities, treatment options, and cardiovascular specialists is yet another demonstration of the system’s commitment to providing the most advanced and innovative care, leading the communities it serves to become the healthiest in America.

For more information on the Florence Wormald Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth and our commitment to integrated, patient-focused cardiac care, visit stelizabeth.com/heart.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare