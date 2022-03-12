Spring Break travel season — CVG estimates heavy travel, has some tips for travelers















Spring Break travel season has begun and will last for the next month. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) estimates around 650,000 passengers from mid-March to mid-April, which is 80% of 2019 volumes.

The busiest days for Spring Break travel will be Fridays. The busiest weeks will likely be the week of March 14th and April 11th. The busiest times are as usual with early morning departures (5-7:00 a.m.) and later arrivals (9-11:00 p.m.).

CVG remains the regional leader in offering the most nonstop destinations. Florida continues to be a favorite destination and CVG offers 30 percent more availability to the sunshine state this year than in 2019. Other popular spots are Cancun, Las Vegas, Seattle, Boston and South Carolina (Myrtle Beach and Savannah/Hilton Head). To review nonstop flights offered at CVG, please check here.

Below are some tips and updates for those traveling in the coming weeks:

• Arrive to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure to avoid missing your flight.

• Remember to pack a mask or two as they are required to be worn inside the airport and on the aircraft through at least March 18.

• CVG’s Terminal Garage, ValuPark, Economy Lot, and Valet service are open for parking needs.

• For travelers with mobility needs, wheelchair assistance can be scheduled through your airline. Please schedule in advance of your travel day.

• Ground transportation drop-off and pick-up locations have changed with the opening of the new rental car and ground transportation center. Travelers can view those changes and other updates to CVG’s facilities at CVGairport.com/Updates.

• If you are planning to travel this summer, book as early as possible to get the best price and flight options.

“We are thrilled to continue to see an increase in travel, which means people are getting out there and taking those trips they’ve been planning for some time,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “As we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year, we are focused on inspiring travel once again and helping travelers feel confident as they return to the skies. If it’s been some time since you’ve traveled, we have a wealth of information on our website, CVGairport.com, to help you plan ahead.”

Across the country, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates daily passenger volume to be up from last year. The agency has provided its own tips for navigating the security checkpoint.