Spring AHEAD — adjust your clocks; you are an hour ahead with Daylight Savings Time on Sunday















Spring AHEAD — check (and adjust) your clocks — it’s Daylight Savings Time.

Sunday starts Daylight Savings Time.

That means you should set your clocks AHEAD one hour. You may lose a little sleep but gain some daylight in the afternoon and evening. The official start to Spring is just one week away.

With the time change, do a safety check:

SMOKE, FIRE, AND CO DETECTORS

• Check each device to make sure that it’s less than ten years old. Most have a “manufactured on” date that you can check. Replace any alarm that is ten years old and older. They DO wear out. If the alarms use a regular battery, replace them with new batteries. Check the test button to make sure the alarms work. NOTE: Newer alarms have permanent 10-year batteries that don’t need to be replaced. After ten years, you should replace the entire unit.

EMERGENCY KITS

• Make sure that your emergency kit has what you need to be self-sufficient for three days. Food, water, a first aid kit, flashlights, battery-operated radio, season-appropriate clothes, and an extra pair of shoes for starters. Spare batteries and a cell phone charger. Don’t forget your pets. They need a kit, too.

EMERGENCY PLAN

• Your emergency plan should have an out-of-town emergency contact that family members will call or text to let others know they’re OK in case of an emergency or disaster that ties up regular phone lines. That contact should be able to receive a regular phone call, text message, or email. Make sure everyone has the phone number and email address. Even more important: MAKE SURE YOUR EMERGENCY CONTACT KNOWS THEY’RE YOUR EMERGENCY CONTACT!



NOAA ALL-HAZARDS WEATHER RADIO

• The most important small appliance in your home is a NOAA Weather Radio. If you don’t have one, get one. For about $30, you can be sure you get all of the up-to-date advisories, watches, and warnings for your county. In addition, most of them have a spot for backup batteries, so even during a power outage, you’ll get the latest forecast, watch, and warning information.

Happy Daylight Savings Time!