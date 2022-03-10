Smithsonian’s Eric Williams to speak on ‘Intersection of Education, Culture, and Public History’ at NKU















Northern Kentucky University’s Black and Brown Educators of Excellence, in partnership with the NKU History Department, to host Dr. Eric Williams, curator of religion at the Smithsonian Institute’s National African American History Museum, for a lecture in the H. Gordon and Thelma Martin Ballroom at the James C. And Rachel M. Votruba Student Union on March 14 at 6 p.m.

Williams’ lecture, titled “The Intersection of Education, Culture and Public History,” will address his experience as a curator at the National African American History Museum in Washington D.C., and the role museum resources play in educating the public about African American history and culture.

“NKU is very fortunate to have a scholar of Dr. Williams’ caliber grace our campus,” Dr. David Childs, NKU associated professor of social studies education and history, said. “Dr. Williams’ lecture is a testament to Northern Kentucky University’s emergence in the region and nation as a leader in the field of education, social justice and equity. Museums of consciousness like the Freedom Center in Cincinnati and the National African American History Museum in Washington D.C. can go a long way in bridging the racial divide, and NKU has sought to provide a platform to facilitate these conversations.”

Williams will also highlight the importance of partnerships between museums, K-12 schools, and universities that empower the public to work toward a more just society.

A panel discussion will follow the lecture and feature Chris Miller from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center; Briocca Green, Black and Brown Educators of Excellence NKU student representative; and Dr. Niesha Wiley, assistant professor of social work.

To register for the lecture and panel discussion, click HERE.

