Simon Kenton, Campbell County lose first-round games in girls region basketball tournaments















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A prominent coaching career came to an end Tuesday when the Simon Kenton girls basketball team lost to Anderson County, 77-67, in the first round of the 8th Region tournament at Grant County High School.

It was the final game for Jeff Stowers, who ended his 20th season as Simon Kenton’s head coach with a 427-180 record for a 70.3 winning percentage. But the Pioneers battled to the end to delay their 67-year-old mentor’s retirement.

Simon Kenton eighth-grader Anna Kelch hit a pair of 3-point shots that cut Anderson County’s lead to 69-65 with less than two minutes remaining. But the Bearcats made four free throws following an intentional foul call to extend the margin to 73-65 and came away with a 10-point victory.

The leading scorers for Simon Kenton (17-13) were senior center Serenti Webb with 27 points and junior forward Emilee Eggleston with 22. Eggleston made four 3-point goals in the first quarter that ended with the Pioneers holding a 26-19 lead.

Anderson County (28-4) used a 19-8 scoring run in the second quarter to take a 38-34 halftime lead and extended it to 60-55 going into the fourth quarter. The Bearcats’ leading scorer was senior Amiya Jenkins, a University of Kentucky recruit, with 38 points.

Mason County defeated Campbell County, 33-26, in the final first-round game of the 10th Region girls tournament on Monday at Nicholas County High School.

After taking a 22-18 lead early in the third quarter, Campbell County went more than 11 minutes without scoring and trailed, 27-22, midway through the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, the Camels had just one field and two free throws.

The game’s only double-figure scorer was Campbell County junior Keauna Cullum, who had 10 points for the Camels (11-19). Senior forward Nariyah Harrison scored all nine of her points in the second half to lead Mason County (18-9).

Girls region basketball tournaments

9TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT NKU BB&T ARENA

Wednesday

Ryle (20-9) vs. Newport Central Catholic (22-10), 6:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights (25-7) vs. Cooper (21-9), 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT NICHOLAS COUNTY

Friday

Brossart (20-10) vs. George Rogers Clark (28-2), 6 p.m.

Montgomery County (20-12) vs. Mason County (18-9), 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT GRANT COUNTY

Friday

Owen County (24-9) vs. Spencer County (21-11), 6 p.m.

South Oldham (21-7) vs. Anderson County (28-4), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys region basketball tournaments

10TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT HOLMES

Wednesday

Brossart (12-18) vs. Mason County (23-5), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (30-1) vs. Robertson County (13-20), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Campbell County (19-10) vs. Paris (7-20), 6 p.m.

Harrison County (20-8) vs. Bracken County (22-9), 7:45 p.m.

Monday, March 7

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT HENRY COUNTY

Wednesday

Owen County (21-10) vs. Collins (22-6), 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona (19-10) vs. North Oldham (15-12), 8 p.m.

Thursday

Oldham County (19-10) vs. Gallatin County (17-12), 6:30 p.m.

Woodford County (25-5) vs. Grant County (18-15), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 7

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Championship game, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT NKU BB&T ARENA

Saturday, March 5

Highlands (22-8) vs. Lloyd (21-7), 1 p.m.

Covington Catholic (25-4) vs. Cooper (22-6), 2:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights (20-6) vs. Newport (9-18), 6:30 p.m.

Conner (20-9) vs. Holy Cross (20-9), 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Championship game, 7 p.m.