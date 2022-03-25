Schneller Knockelmann acquires assets of Fairfield-based Moore Air, expanding business footprint















Schneller Knochelmann Plumbing, Heating & Air has acquired the assets of Fairfield-based Moore Air to provide HVAC and plumbing services to their residential customers as John Moore, Moore Air’s President, transitions from these services.

Moore has decided to focus primarily on commercial HVAC.

To avoid any disruption to Moore Air’s residential customers’ home comfort, Schneller Knochelmann has partnered with Moore Air and extended their services for all HVAC and plumbing-related needs.

Maintenance agreement customers’ contracts have been transferred to Schneller Knochelmann.

No employees were dislocated in the acquisition. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Kris Knochelmann, owner of Schneller Knochelmann said, “I have known John [Moore] for a number of years and have a great deal of respect for the company he built. The team at Schneller Knochelmann is looking forward to serving his residential customers for many years to come, through personalized service from a continued local ownership.”

Schneller Knochelmann has been in business since 1928 and has grown into a firm of over 100 team members since being acquired by Kris Knochelmann in 2011. John Moore will continue to consult with Schneller Knochelmann in the future of the combined company.

To learn more, or make an appointment, visit www.skpha.com or call 513-753-3100 for assistance.