Roebling Bridge restoration project continues; no word on completion as deeper masonry fixes needed















There’s still no word on when the John A. Roebling Bridge restoration project will be completed, as engineers continue to develop their plans for additional work on the historic structure, which crosses the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati.

The bridge, which opened in 1867, was first closed in April 2019 as a safety precaution, after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower. Temporary netting was installed, and the bridge was re-opened four months later, while the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and representatives of the State Historic Preservation Office worked to develop a project to address several issues and help preserve and protect the structure for future generations.

The bridge was closed again to cars and trucks on Feb. 15, 2021, and was to re-open on Dec. 31, once repairs were completed. However, the Transportation Cabinet says that was delayed, after deeper masonry stone deterioration was uncovered in a section of the archway during the project.

“Like the citizens and businesses in Covington and Cincinnati, we are eager to reopen the bridge, but we’re committed to doing it right by not cutting any corner that may compromise safety,” said KYTC chief district engineer, Bob Yeager. “Repairing a structure this old sometimes means making necessary adjustments in repair plans to address things that can only be best seen once you’re ‘under the hood.’ Our consultants and crews are working as hard as they can to safely recommission this historic structure.”

A pedestrian sidewalk has been open throughout the project and will remain open during the project extension. Since the bridge is just west of Great American Ball Park, many Reds fans park in Covington and use the Roebling to walk to the game. It will remain an option for pedestrians heading to the Reds’ season opener on Tuesday, April 12, when they host the Cleveland Guardians.

When the Roebling Bridge opened in 1867, the driver of a horse and buggy was charged a toll of 15 cents to cross; the toll for three horses and a carriage was 25 cents. Pedestrians were charged one cent. It was the busiest of Cincinnati’s four non-freeway automobile or pedestrian bridges with 8,100 vehicles per day, until its closure for the repair project.

Alternative crossings while the work is underway are the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27).



According to the Transportation Cabinet, the Roebling Bridge restoration project is still on track to reopen to vehicular traffic sometime this spring.