Republic Bank donates $50,000 to Emergency Shelter of NKY to help with costs of new facility















Republic Bank & Trust has donated $50,000 to the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY), an immediate-entrance, low-barrier shelter for adults in the community.

The money will be used to help with the costs of the new building, which is located at 436 W. 13th Street in Covington. The facility was opened in February and more than doubles the bed capacity of the former shelter with 68 beds, a Daytime Navigation Center for showers, laundry, cell phone charging stations, an onsite medical clinic, and community partner room. The latter allows spaces for the community to connect with and support individuals on their journey to overcoming homelessness.

ESNKY will operate year-round emergency shelter and housing work program beds for men, year-round shower and laundry program for men and women. and the emergency cold shelter from November-March for adult men and women



ESNKY has been a client to Republic for quite some time and has developed a strong partnership along the way.

Amy Quinn Dye, a private banking officer and relationship manager for ESNKY, has a great personal connection to the organization through her involvement with Leadership Northern Kentucky.

