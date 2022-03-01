Renaissance Covington seeking proposals for new mural celebrating innovation in Northern Kentucky















Renaissance Covington has issued a request for proposals for a new collaborative mural in downtown Covington, as part of the organization’s work to enhance the vibrancy of Innovation Alley.

The alley and its surrounding areas have been home to a variety of start-ups, including Gravity Diagnostics, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, and a number of existing Covington small businesses. As it stands today, the nondescript alley is easy to ignore; Renaissance Covington’s goal is to change that.

“The Innovation Alley Portrait Gallery will celebrate Northern Kentucky’s rich history of innovation and the spirit of innovation that lives within Innovation Alley,” said Nick Wade, Renaissance Covington Executive Director.

Renaissance Covington’s project was inspired by the Emersion Design study from 2019 that created design concepts for the rejuvenation of three alleyways in Covington’s Central Business District. The preliminary designs included suggestions for custom artwork, specialty lighting schemes, wayfinding, and safety features.

As part of the organization’s work in Innovation Alley, Renaissance Covington plans to install a light installation, wayfinding, and the new mural of ten innovators by ten artists.

The organization is asking interested artists to submit a portrait proposal of a single innovator.

“We want each portrait to be individualized and speak to the spirit of that innovator,” continued Wade. To that end, the organization is seeking a variety of mediums and artistic styles including, but not limited to painting, digital art, mosaic, and collage.

Renaissance Covington hopes that the Innovation Alley project will increase walkability, vibrancy, and connectivity between Covington's many business districts.

Proposals are due Wednesday, March 9. Interested artists can find the RFP details, including the application link, at www.rcov.org.

