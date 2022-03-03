A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Registration open for Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center’s 2022 art, cooking, yoga classes and more

Mar 3rd, 2022 · 0 Comment

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is now accepting students for 2022 art, cooking, and yoga classes. Students can choose between multi-week classes or one-time workshops. Visitors can choose from over 100 classes and workshops including:

Youth Photography: Learn the basics of photography on Baker Hunt’s campus using your own camera. Gain hands-on experience to take your best shot! For ages 13-16.

Heck’s Kitchen – Trial by Fire: Learn to cook a meal, then be “graded” on skills, taste, and presentation. “Compete” with your classmates for best cook (and win a prize)! Class is for adults ages 21+

Drawing Classes: Are you just diving into art? Drawing is the base of all art practices and a perfect place to start! We offer various classes in all age ranges.

Visit www.bakerhunt.org for a full listing of classes’ dates and times — and registration.

