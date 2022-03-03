Registration open for Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center’s 2022 art, cooking, yoga classes and more

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is now accepting students for 2022 art, cooking, and yoga classes. Students can choose between multi-week classes or one-time workshops. Visitors can choose from over 100 classes and workshops including:

• Youth Photography: Learn the basics of photography on Baker Hunt’s campus using your own camera. Gain hands-on experience to take your best shot! For ages 13-16.

• Heck’s Kitchen – Trial by Fire: Learn to cook a meal, then be “graded” on skills, taste, and presentation. “Compete” with your classmates for best cook (and win a prize)! Class is for adults ages 21+

• Drawing Classes: Are you just diving into art? Drawing is the base of all art practices and a perfect place to start! We offer various classes in all age ranges.