Pharmacist Dan Beebe happy where he started (and means to stay) at Save Discount Drugs in Covington















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s Dan Beebe against the world.

And you know what? – Dan’s winning.

In fact, Dan Beebe’s been winning for a quarter-century.

That’s how long the native of Gallipolis, Ohio has been involved with Save Discount Drugs on 716 Madison Avenue, Covington.

“I went to the University of Cincinnati’s Pharmacy School,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “Class of ’91.”

He served his internship at Kentucky Super X – remember them – and made Kentucky his home.

“I worked for Bob Salmon, the previous owner of Save Discount Drugs in ’96,” he said. “I took over and bought the place from Bob, so I’ve been involved here as a worker or owner for some 25 years.”

And life is good.

In fact, very good.

But Dan, what about the “big boys” – CVS, Walgreens and Kroger pharmacies?

“Honestly,” he said, “I believe we have an advantage. We offer personal service and free daily delivery.”

Beebe mentions his daily deliveries to Covington’s Golden Tower – a haven for senior citizens.

“The competition with the major chains really isn’t that difficult,” said the 54-year-old Beebe who calls East Price Hill home. “If we have an even playing field.”

That field is somewhat lopsided, according to Beebe thanks to insurance. We have zero control of our own pricing,” he said, “because of the insurance companies.”

In fact, Beebe claims the chains don’t get better pricing on drugs.

As for the pandemic, Save Discount Drugs did “big guns” initially, according to Beebe. “From March through May in 2021,” he said, “we were packed.”

Things tailed off, he said, and the demand then picked up a bit when the boosters were introduced.

“Now,” he said, “we’re averaging, about three-to-four shots a week.”

But Save Discount Drugs is more than a place to fill a prescription. It’s Covington’s One-Stop-Shop on Madison, according to Beebe.

“We’re the neighborhood bodega,” smiles Beebe, “a place for candy, chips, soda as well as greeting cards and stationary products.”

Dan Beebe says he’s happy here and has no plans on moving – expanding maybe – moving, never.

Why?

“Simple,” he said, “when you move – even if it’s across the street, people assume you’ve gone out of business. I’m quite happy here.”

And apparently, so is his staff.

“We’ve had the same crew for about three years,” he said, “and one of my pharmacists did his internship here, and is still here.”

So why would a potential pharmacist choose Save Discount Drugs as a place of employment over the chain stores?

“We have a pretty competitive pay scale for our staff,” Beebe said, “and they seem happy. I’d be surprised if the big chains pay better than us.”

Save Discount Drugs is open 9-7 daily, 9-3 Saturday, and closed Sundays.

If you’re keeping score – Dan Beebe is winning.