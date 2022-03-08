Paying with Leprechauns with BCM’s Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club on St. Patrick’s Day















Those mischievous leprechauns will be the stars of St. Patrick’s Day at Behringer-Crawford Museum for the museum’s monthly play-and-learn session for preschoolers and their parents or caregivers.

Children ages 3 to 5 will make a craft, conduct a rainbow experiment and hear a story about the lively little sprites from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, March 15.

Designed to help preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization while providing educational experiments and S.T.R.E.A.M.-based fun, Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club sessions are held monthly at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Covington.

Cost is $3 plus museum admission.



Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at least 3 days in advance. Call Kim at 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org.



For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by its members, the City of Covington. Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.