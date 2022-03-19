Pandemic roundup: Even mild COVID-19 can damage brain, more young children hospitalized by Omicron















By The Rural Blog

Here’s a roundup of recent news stories about the pandemic and vaccination efforts:

• Hospitalizations of children under the age of five increased fivefold during the Omicron surge, but few died, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, even hospitalizations matter, not just because of the potential long-term side effects from a severe COVID-19 case, but because a glut of patients strains local and regional health-care resources. Read more here.

• Even mild cases of COVID-19 can lead to brain damage, a new British study found. Read more here.

• More than 200,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, but efforts to help them have been haphazard. Read more here.

• Moderna is seeking authorization for a second booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine for people ages 18 and up, citing concerns that immune protection from the vaccine wanes over time. Pfizer has also sought permission for a second booster, but only for seniors. Read more here.

• An Israeli study found that health-care workers who got a second booster (the fourth shot total) only got a little more protection from reinfection than peers who only got three shots. However, the fourth shot did seem to make COVID-19 symptoms less severe. Read more here.