Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board names new members to board of directors















The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) recently announced the appointment of three new members to the board.

The new board members are as follows:

• Deborah Ramirez – Director of Human Resources for Mubea NA, representing business and advanced manufacturing. • William Weier – Human Resources Director for Mazak, representing business and advanced manufacturing. • Joe Buerkley – Superintendent of Pendleton County Schools, representing local K-12 education and Pendleton County.

“Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board members are responsible for administration of federal funds and local policies that guide the response to the needs of employers and job seekers to connect with one another,” said NKWIB Director Tara Johnson-Noem. “Ensuring representation from a diverse selection of community leaders is essential to meeting the board’s objectives to connect employers and talent.”

In addition, Board member Dean McKay, Human Resources Director with Skilcraft, has been named NKWIB Vice Chair. Dean has been a dedicated board member, serving on multiple committees during his tenure, most recently Chair of the Program and Youth Committee. Filling the role of Program and Youth Committee Chair will be Shannon Starkey-Taylor, CEO of Learning Grove.

The other members of the NKWIB Executive Committee are Michelle Cestaric of Staffmark, Chair; Dave Schroeder of the Kenton County Public Library, Treasurer; Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Secretary; John Baines of Insight Partners Membership and Board Operating Committee Chair and Brian Bozeman of Skanska, Business Services Committee Chair.

Northern Kentucky Area Development District