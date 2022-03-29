Nominations are now open for NKY Chamber’s Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2023















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY) Class of 2023. This year will mark the 44th year of the program, which began in 1969.

Leadership NKY is a 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders. It utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. The class meets once a month for a day-long session on different topic such as Economic Development, Cultural Competence, Government and more.

Kenneth Webb of Republic Bank is the Class of 2023 Chair.

“It is my honor and privilege to serve as the first African American Chair of Leadership Northern Kentucky, hopefully not the last,” says Webb. “I look forward to leading and guiding the LNK Class of 2023, another diverse class of leaders. I believe we have the potential to transform the lives of the participants and the communities in our footprint.”

Leadership NKY participants are selected from a variety of job sectors and civic interests. More than 1,400 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.

Along with a completed application, applicants will need two letters of recommendation and the full support of the company/organization they represent, as well as their employer or supervisor. Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by another person. If chosen, the tuition for NKY Chamber members is $3,000 and $3,500 for future members. The tuition will cover the cost of all program costs. There is $30 non-refundable application fee. A maximum of 50 applications will be selected.

“Leadership Northern Kentucky promotes an incredibly valuable personal and professional growth experience,” said Bill Bradford, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning with Fort Thomas Schools and LNK Class of 2021 member. “Although I had been relatively engaged in the region for many years, through LNK I was able to understand the intricacies, complexities, and highlights of our unique and outstanding region from a broader perspective. The LNK program has encouraged me to become more involved in a solutions-finding approach to opportunities that exist in NKY and because of this experience, I now have a system of professionals in business and in other areas that are friends and teammates in this work.”

Nominations trigger the application process. Applications will close at 5:00 pm on May 13, 2022. Organizers will announce the Class of 2023 this summer, and classes will begin in August with an Orientation/Welcome Reception, then end in May with a graduation celebration.

Nominations for the Leadership NKY Class of 2023 can be made at web.nkychamber.com.

To learn more about Leadership NKY, visit www.nkychamber.com/LNK. Questions about the nomination process, or the program, can be directed to Leadership NKY Director, Dawn Denham, at ddenham@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce