NKY Education Council announces winners of Excellence in Education awards, presented April 27















Northern Kentucky has a long history of supporting education and celebrating the vital role educators, businesses, and community partners play in ensuring students are ready for the future. Continuing this tradition, the Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present the 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.

“Being able to come back together, in person, to celebrate the accomplishments of all our education stars, is what makes this year extraordinarily special,” said Dr. Randy Poe, Executive Director of NKYEC. “The last three years have truly tested our teachers, administrators, students, and their families, yet they have risen to the challenge time and time again. Celebrating their dedication and outstanding achievements is more important than ever before. They truly deserve a standing ovation.”

Presented by Title Sponsor Northern Kentucky University, this premiere education event will honor the region’s most accomplished students, teachers, faculty, staff, and community partners. In addition, for the second year in a row, St. Elizabeth Healthcare will be awarding $2,000 scholarships to 26 high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in a healthcare field.

This year’s distinguished award recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement Honorees

Robert L. Prichard, Jr., M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Integration Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare

In addition to dedicating more than 30 years to improving healthcare in NKY, Dr. Prichard has been a steadfast supporter of education and student success. He has served on the NKYEC Board for six years, is a Board member of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, serves on the UK College of Medicine Alumni Association Board, and in the past, has served as a site-based council member and as a board member at Beechwood Independent Schools.

Robert Stafford, Ed.D., Superintendent of Owen County School District

Dr. Stafford has held several building and district-level positions over the course of his thirty-year career. For the past ten years he has served as the Superintendent of Owen County Schools and will be retiring at the end of this school year. He is also an adjunct teacher at Georgetown College, has served on numerous education, community, and health services boards, is a founding superintendent and current chair of the iLEAD Academy (Kentucky’s first regional STEM academy), and is a founding member and current president of the Kentucky Rural Education Association.

A.D. Albright Administrators of the Year

• Laurie Wolsing, Northern Kentucky Head Start — Early Childhood

• Nathan Niemi, Dixie Heights High School — K-12

Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion of the Year

• Julie Pile, ParentCamp, Inc

Business Engagement of the Year

• Alluring Glass – Jerry Beerman

Extraordinary Service

Guy Ponzer

Fort Thomas Independent Schools

Monique Taylor

Ninth District Elementary

Student Services

Mike Shipley

Latonia Elementary

Academic All-Stars

Austin Mills

Cooper High School

Case Grillot

Highlands High School

Kailynn Hans

Simon Kenton High School

Mark Dugan

Dixie Heights High School

Ty Eviston

Beechwood High School

Career & Technical All-Stars

Ashley Coulter

Highlands High School

Dylan Bosse

Grant County High School

Micah Holtman

Lloyd Memorial High School

Noah Roark

Ignite Institute

Renae Kopser

Ryle High School

Student Leadership

Addyson Crouch

Pendleton High School

Alaina McKeown

Ignite Institute

Macy Kocher

Highlands High School

Kaylee Snowball

Campbell County High School

Against All Odds

Dakota Summer

Highlands High School

Idiatou Kane

Ignite Institute

Destiny Goodrich

Owen County High School

Mia Robinson

Scott High School

St. Elizabeth Scholarship Recipients

MaryKay Birtcil

Cooper High School

Brandon Brooks

Dixie Heights High School

Katherine Crail

Notre Dame Academy

Olivia Edwards

Homeschool

Maira Faisal

Dixie Heights High School

Maleah Fisher

Beechwood High School

Noah Francis

St. Henry District High School

Yasmin Garcia

Ryle High School

Morgan Gerak

Dixie Heights High School

Kiersten Goddard

Ryle High School

Helen Halbauer

Highlands High School

Kristin Hearn

Owen County High School

Julia Heck

Highlands High School

Annemarie Hincks

Walton Verona High School

Savannah King

Highlands High School

Caroline Kleman

Notre Dame Academy

Kylie Lay

Walton Verona High School

Madison Melvin

Ryle High School

Nathan Moon

Covington Catholic High School

Lucy New

Highlands High School

Nicole Ossege

Highlands High School

Mckenzie Owens

Simon Kenton High School

Courtney Rudolph

Ryle High School

Jordan Skidmore

Simon Kenton High School

Kaylee Snowball

Campbell County High School

Dalton Sunday

Holy Cross High School

Golden Apple: Elementary Teachers

Amanda Zimmerman

Newport Primary School

Holly Chenot

Lincoln Elementary

Jen Dawson

Beechwood Elementary

Jennifer Cook

Walton Verona Elementary

Jennifer Flynn

Johnson Elementary

Jennifer McDermott

Mary A. Goetz Elementary

Jennifer Redden

Northern Elementary

Laura Brooks

Campbell Ridge Elementary School

Loren Noah

Ruth Moyer Elementary

Timothy Mitchell

Thornwilde Elementary

Stephanie Watson

Southgate Independent Schools

Golden Apple Teachers – Middle and High School

Anderson Sunda

Bowling Middle School

Angela White

Pendleton County High School

Beth Fields

Dayton High School

Brian Moore

Holmes High School

Sarah Steinmetz

Campbell County Middle School

Jodi Schmidt

Ludlow High School

Megan Brown

Newport High School

Mike Gerst

Beechwood High School

Pam Hanson

Woodland Middle School

Stacey Ross

Walton Verona Middle School

The Excellence in Education Celebration is made possible due to the support of the following sponsors: Title Sponsor: Northern Kentucky University; Award Sponsors: American Fidelity, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors, Duke Energy,REH&A Architects, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Event Sponsors: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness.

To purchase tickets: www.nkyec.org/excellence-in-education-2022 or call 859-282-9214.