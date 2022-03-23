NKY Education Council announces winners of Excellence in Education awards, presented April 27

Northern Kentucky has a long history of supporting education and celebrating the vital role educators, businesses, and community partners play in ensuring students are ready for the future. Continuing this tradition, the Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present the 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
“Being able to come back together, in person, to celebrate the accomplishments of all our education stars, is what makes this year extraordinarily special,” said Dr. Randy Poe, Executive Director of NKYEC. “The last three years have truly tested our teachers, administrators, students, and their families, yet they have risen to the challenge time and time again. Celebrating their dedication and outstanding achievements is more important than ever before. They truly deserve a standing ovation.”
Presented by Title Sponsor Northern Kentucky University, this premiere education event will honor the region’s most accomplished students, teachers, faculty, staff, and community partners. In addition, for the second year in a row, St. Elizabeth Healthcare will be awarding $2,000 scholarships to 26 high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in a healthcare field.
This year’s distinguished award recipients include:
Lifetime Achievement Honorees
Robert L. Prichard, Jr., M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Integration Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare
In addition to dedicating more than 30 years to improving healthcare in NKY, Dr. Prichard has been a steadfast supporter of education and student success. He has served on the NKYEC Board for six years, is a Board member of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, serves on the UK College of Medicine Alumni Association Board, and in the past, has served as a site-based council member and as a board member at Beechwood Independent Schools.
Robert Stafford, Ed.D., Superintendent of Owen County School District
Dr. Stafford has held several building and district-level positions over the course of his thirty-year career. For the past ten years he has served as the Superintendent of Owen County Schools and will be retiring at the end of this school year. He is also an adjunct teacher at Georgetown College, has served on numerous education, community, and health services boards, is a founding superintendent and current chair of the iLEAD Academy (Kentucky’s first regional STEM academy), and is a founding member and current president of the Kentucky Rural Education Association.
A.D. Albright Administrators of the Year
• Laurie Wolsing, Northern Kentucky Head Start — Early Childhood
• Nathan Niemi, Dixie Heights High School — K-12
Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion of the Year
ert
• Julie Pile, ParentCamp, Inc
Business Engagement of the Year
• Alluring Glass – Jerry Beerman
Extraordinary Service
Guy Ponzer
Fort Thomas Independent Schools
Monique Taylor
Ninth District Elementary
Student Services
Mike Shipley
Latonia Elementary
Academic All-Stars
Austin Mills
Cooper High School
Case Grillot
Highlands High School
Kailynn Hans
Simon Kenton High School
Mark Dugan
Dixie Heights High School
Ty Eviston
Beechwood High School
Career & Technical All-Stars
Ashley Coulter
Highlands High School
Dylan Bosse
Grant County High School
Micah Holtman
Lloyd Memorial High School
Noah Roark
Ignite Institute
Renae Kopser
Ryle High School
Student Leadership
Addyson Crouch
Pendleton High School
Alaina McKeown
Ignite Institute
Macy Kocher
Highlands High School
Kaylee Snowball
Campbell County High School
Against All Odds
Dakota Summer
Highlands High School
Idiatou Kane
Ignite Institute
Destiny Goodrich
Owen County High School
Mia Robinson
Scott High School
St. Elizabeth Scholarship Recipients
MaryKay Birtcil
Cooper High School
Brandon Brooks
Dixie Heights High School
Katherine Crail
Notre Dame Academy
Olivia Edwards
Homeschool
Maira Faisal
Dixie Heights High School
Maleah Fisher
Beechwood High School
Noah Francis
St. Henry District High School
Yasmin Garcia
Ryle High School
Morgan Gerak
Dixie Heights High School
Kiersten Goddard
Ryle High School
Helen Halbauer
Highlands High School
Kristin Hearn
Owen County High School
Julia Heck
Highlands High School
Annemarie Hincks
Walton Verona High School
Savannah King
Highlands High School
Caroline Kleman
Notre Dame Academy
Kylie Lay
Walton Verona High School
Madison Melvin
Ryle High School
Nathan Moon
Covington Catholic High School
Lucy New
Highlands High School
Nicole Ossege
Highlands High School
Mckenzie Owens
Simon Kenton High School
Courtney Rudolph
Ryle High School
Jordan Skidmore
Simon Kenton High School
Kaylee Snowball
Campbell County High School
Dalton Sunday
Holy Cross High School
Golden Apple: Elementary Teachers
Amanda Zimmerman
Newport Primary School
Holly Chenot
Lincoln Elementary
Jen Dawson
Beechwood Elementary
Jennifer Cook
Walton Verona Elementary
Jennifer Flynn
Johnson Elementary
Jennifer McDermott
Mary A. Goetz Elementary
Jennifer Redden
Northern Elementary
Laura Brooks
Campbell Ridge Elementary School
Loren Noah
Ruth Moyer Elementary
Timothy Mitchell
Thornwilde Elementary
Stephanie Watson
Southgate Independent Schools
Golden Apple Teachers – Middle and High School
Anderson Sunda
Bowling Middle School
Angela White
Pendleton County High School
Beth Fields
Dayton High School
Brian Moore
Holmes High School
Sarah Steinmetz
Campbell County Middle School
Jodi Schmidt
Ludlow High School
Megan Brown
Newport High School
Mike Gerst
Beechwood High School
Pam Hanson
Woodland Middle School
Stacey Ross
Walton Verona Middle School
The Excellence in Education Celebration is made possible due to the support of the following sponsors: Title Sponsor: Northern Kentucky University; Award Sponsors: American Fidelity, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors, Duke Energy,REH&A Architects, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Event Sponsors: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness.
To purchase tickets: www.nkyec.org/excellence-in-education-2022 or call 859-282-9214.