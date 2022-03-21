NKY Chamber announces 2022 Business Impact Award finalists; awards program is May 3















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) announced the finalists for its annual Business Impact Awards to be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

Each year, the NKY Chamber recognizes local business leaders and innovators – small and large, new and long-standing – that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky Metro through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

“Year after year, the Business Impact Awards have proven to be a strong platform in which to recognize the businesses, people and innovations that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky Metro,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Throughout the challenges and changes of the past year, the hard work and perseverance of these finalists has not gone unnoticed, and we at the NKY Chamber have the distinct privilege to recognize them through these awards.”

The 2022 Business Impact Awards finalists are:

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes businesses that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.

Small Business:

• Boldery Music Academy

• Kate’s Catering and Personal Chef Services

• Kentucky Paws Animal Hospital

• Management Performance International dba MPI Consulting

• Olla Taqueria Gutierrez

Medium Business:

• Cloverleaf

• Disinfecting For You, Inc.

• Manning Contracting LLC

• Motus Freight

• Prolocity Cloud Solutions

Large Business

• DBL Law

• Divisions Maintenance Group

• Flagship Communities REIT

• HORAN

• Turner Construction Company

Community Champions Award: Recognizes a business or organization that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

For-Profit Company

• City Wide Facility Solutions

• Jolly Plumbing | Drains | Heating | Air

• Perfetti Van Melle USA

Nonprofit Company

• Brighton Center

• DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

• Last Mile Food Rescue

• Life Learning Center

• The Ion Center For Violence Prevention

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that is a fun place to work and demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

• BM2 Freight

• Car-Part.com

• Road ID

• Rudler, PSC

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years.)

• Aristech Surfaces LLC

• Oriental Wok by the Wong Family

• Tyson Foods

• VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

• Welcome House, Inc.

Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year, but less than five. This business has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability.

• AtWork Personnel

• Grassroots & Vine

• Mimi’s Macros

Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

• Gravity Diagnostics

• HerMD

• KLH Engineers

• Legal Aid of the Bluegrass

• LINK nky

“The Business Impact Awards finalists exemplify how the good work of businesses both large and small can contribute to the NKY Metro and benefit all who work, live, and play here,” said Kevin Jones, Regional President of Huntington. “Huntington is proud to align itself with the NKY Chamber in recognizing the accomplishments and positive impact that these local businesses have had in the community over the past year.”

The Business Impact Awards are presented by Huntington. Award Sponsors include Al. Neyer, Global Business Solutions, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Strauss Troy, and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. The Trophy Sponsor is Trophy Awards Manufacturing. The Reception Sponsor is Perfetti Van Melle, the Event Sponsor is HORAN and Supporting Sponsors are PNC Bank and Republic Bank.

