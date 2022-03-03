NKY Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards; deadline for submissions June 17















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its annual awards recognizing outstanding leaders in the NKY Chamber and in the community.

Winners will be announced in July and awards presented at the NKY Chamber Annual Dinner in September.

All nominations will be kept confidential. Current members of the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors are not eligible to receive these awards. For a list of previous award winners, vist www.nkychamber.com.

Nominations are being accepted through June 17 for the following awards:

The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award was established in 1968 and recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry, and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility. The Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, is presented on special occasions to an individual or company bringing national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements. The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award is named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader and recognizes an individual NKY Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair, or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months. The Northern Kentucky Unity Award, sponsored by PNC Bank, is presented to an individual or company who has shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues, and who has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky’s challenges.

Nominations should be submitted online at NKYChamber.com/ADNominations. The nomination deadline is June 17, at 5 p.m. Annual Dinner Presenting Sponsors are Amazon and Heritage Bank. The Media Partner is Cincinnati Business Courier.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce