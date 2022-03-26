NKU, Covington Independent Public Schools partner to offer scholarships for teachers in masters program















Northern Kentucky University and Covington Independent Public Schools (CIPS) announce a partnership that will offer a scholarship for students in the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program with the goal of attracting and graduating diverse educators and preparing them for the workforce.

NKU will contribute $10,000 toward the scholarship with CIPS contributing $4,000 for a total of $14,000, which is the approximate cost of the full MAT program. NKU’s contribution will come from the Diverse Educators grant received through the Council of Postsecondary Education.

“Scholarships matter. Access to higher education requires resources, and the cost of tuition can be daunting to families,” Dr. Ginni Fair, dean of the NKU College of Education, said. “Covington’s commitment to supplemental scholarships speaks not only to their investment in diversifying their workforce, but it also helps break down the barrier that tuition expenses can create. Combining NKU’s and Covington’s scholarships means that an eligible Master of Arts in Teaching candidate who serves the Covington district will benefit from a full-tuition scholarship. It is a perfect time for an interested educator of color to pursue a middle or secondary teaching degree at NKU.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be accepted into the MAT program, begin teaching in the Fall of 2022, and would teach at either Holmes High School or Holmes Middle School.

“We are excited and thankful to partner with Northern Kentucky University to provide this opportunity to attract and retain more minority educators,” said Ken Kippenbrock, executive director of Human Resources for Covington Independent Public Schools.

“The district understands the importance of employing teachers who reflect our diverse student population.”

As part of the program, students will take part in PRAXIS study groups, mentor relationships, and be offered the chance to attend a free summer success seminar.

For more information on the Master of Arts in Teaching program, visit https://www.nku.edu/academics/coe/programs/graduate/mat.html.