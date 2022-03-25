NKU basketball standout Trevon Faulkner coming back for ‘free’ fifth season — ‘I feel comfortable’ here















Northern Kentucky University standout basketball player Trevon Faulkner is coming back.

Faulkner, a 6-foot-4 guard from Harrodsburg, will utilize the free season afforded by the NCAA’s pandemic waiver and return for his fifth and final season.

“I really feel comfortable at NKU. I’ve grown some important relationships here,” said Faulkner, who has reshaped his physique under the guidance of Norse head of men’s basketball sports performance Tyler Janota. “I for sure think we have unfinished business and I know this offseason we are going to work to finish our goals. We’ll be motivated and ready to go.”

NKU went 20-12 (14-6 Horizon League) and reached the 2022 Keeps Horizon League Championship at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where it fell to Wright State, 77-66. Faulkner was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Faulkner scored 14 points in that clash and finished in double figures in 18 Norse outings. He tied a career-high with 28 points against UNC Greensboro in November. For the season, he averaged a team-second 11.8 points with 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal.

His return is significant news for the Norse, as the program has amassed an 83-41 (.669) record since his arrival and posted a 52-23 (.689) mark in league play. The Norse ascended to three Horizon League tournament championships and twice earned NCAA Tournament bids in Faulkner’s four years.

He crossed the 1,000-point threshold in November and enters 2022-23 with 1,332 career points.

“This huge for our program. I’m thankful we will get to coach a player of Trevon’s caliber and character another year,” said NKU head basketball coach Darrin Horn. “He has done so much for NKU Basketball in his four years. His greatest strength is his commitment to winning, as evidenced by competing in three championship games in four years. We both believe there is more he can do at NKU and can’t wait to get to work on it.”

Faulkner said he’s eager to continue improving as a player and in the weight room while pursuing even better conditioning.

He has a chance to greatly impact NKU’s record book. Faulkner ranks second in career starts (116) and is five games shy of overtaking the record (120) shared by Craig Sanders and LaRon Moore. Faulkner is No. 14 in career points (1,332) and No. 15 in career steals (128).

NKU Athletics