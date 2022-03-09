NKU among 25 KY schools to receive portion of $3.5 million in CPE summer bridge program funding















The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education on Tuesday announced 29 programs at 25 Kentucky colleges and universities will receive grants of up to $200,000 each, totaling $3.5 million, to support summer bridge programs focused on improving college preparation and retention.

Summer bridge programs aim to help students transition to college or stay enrolled for their second year. They can provide social and emotional resources, academic, career, or financial advising, training in time management or study skills, accelerated coursework or similar supports.

“The transition out of high school and the first year of college are critical and sometimes very trying times for students,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “Students need academic and social-emotional support to stay engaged, have a positive experience, and graduate. These programs provide the resources they need to succeed.”

The grants are part of the second round of funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, known as GEER II, which aims to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Funds for GEER II were made available through the federal CARES Act. The grants were also funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and secured through the Kentucky Department of Education.

The Council awarded the grants through a competitive process based on specific criteria to increase numbers of students served in face-to-face programming, reduce performance gaps in college course completion and increase fall-to-spring retention rates, leading to improved graduation rates.

This is the second round of grants distributed by CPE to support summer bridge programs. In 2021, $1.5 million was awarded to 21 programs across the Commonwealth.

The grant recipients are listed below.

• Asbury University

• Bellarmine University

• Centre College

• Eastern Kentucky University

• Kentucky State University

• Kentucky Wesleyan College

• Lindsey Wilson College

• Morehead State University

• Murray State University

• Northern Kentucky University

• Northern Kentucky University Elevating Education

• Spalding University

• Union College

• University of Kentucky

• University of Louisville

• University of Louisville Cancer and Health Disparities

• University of Louisville College of Education and Human Development

• University of Pikeville

• Western Kentucky University

• Big Sandy Community and Technical College

• Bluegrass Community and Technical College

• Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

• Hazard Community and Technical College

• Henderson Community College

• Hopkinsville Community College

• Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Madisonville Community College

• Owensboro Community and Technical College

• Western Kentucky Community and Technical College

Campuses will submit final program reports to CPE in January 2023.