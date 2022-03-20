Newport City Manager Tom Fromme to be honored at Mentoring Plus’ ‘Seeds of Hope’ event April 1















Mentoring Plus will hold its biggest fundraiser of the year, ‘Seeds of Hope,’ honoring Newport City Manager Tom Fromme on April 1 at the Newport Syndicate.

Mentoring Plus is a nonprofit located in Newport dedicated to empowering disadvantaged youth and their families to fulfill their potential and contribute to the well-being of their community.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for music, dinner, specialty cocktails, games, prizes — and moving speeches from Mentoring Plus coaches and teens.

Get your tickets here.

There will be live music, a delicious dinner, and specialty cocktails. Plus, you will enjoy games, prizes, a silent auction, and moving speeches from M+ life coaches and teens.

This Gala is the first after a haitus due to the pandemic and Mentoring Plus is hoping to make this year’s event their biggest gala yet.

Fromme, a Newport native, has been the City Manager since 2005. A lifelong resident and graduate of Newport High School, he lives in the East Row with his wife Terry. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and holds an MPA from NKU.

WKRC’s Sheila Gray will be the MC.

Mentoring Plus Mission: Empower disadvantaged youth and their families to fulfill their potential and to contribute to the well-being of the community by forming relationships based on mutual trust, compassion, and respect. Mentoring Plus is located at 801 York Street.