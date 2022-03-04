Middle school students from across state encouraged to apply for first Kentucky Civics Bee















The Kentucky Chamber Foundation is inviting middle school students across Kentucky to participate in the foundation’s first-ever Kentucky Civics Bee.

This new competition will give students the opportunity to share their ideas for improving their communities and show their enthusiasm for civics. Participants will have the chance to win recognition and cash prizes, ranging from $250 to $1,000 while growing their understanding of and appreciation for civic engagement.

Kentucky has been chosen as one of two states to participate in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s National Civics Bee competition, which shows young Americans how they can positively contribute to their local civic life.

Modeled on annual spelling bees across the U.S., the Kentucky Civics Bee is designed to educate middle schoolers on public issues, build trust in others and public institutions, and help students engage in shaping public service within their own communities, the Commonwealth, and country as a whole.

“When we understand how democracy works, we can make it work better. We hope that the Civics Bee will broaden participation in our civic life and inspire Kentuckians to build on our shared commitment to our values, institutions, schools, economy, and the health of our community,” said Kentucky Chamber Foundation Senior Vice President Beth Davisson.

“Kentucky must do a better job of preparing our young citizens for self-government,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said. “I’m grateful to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation for this significant and needed contribution to civic education.”

To enter the Kentucky Civics Bee, students must submit a 500-word essay by midnight on March 29, 2022. A panel of judges will review the essays and select ten finalists who will go on to participate in a live Civics Bee competition in May. Finalists will be chosen and notified via email by April 15, 2022. Click here to learn more about the essay.

The Kentucky Civics Bee will be taking place alongside other competitions hosted by Chambers of Commerce in New Mexico, Texas, Iowa, Wyoming, and Maryland.

For more information about the Kentucky Civics Bee and how to enter, visit kychamber.com. Any questions can also be sent to kycivicsbee@kychamber.com.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce