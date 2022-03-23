Michael Taylor named president of Newport Racing & Gaming and Turfway Park historical racing venue















Turfway Park Racing & Gaming (“Turfway Park”) has named Michael Taylor President of the state-of-the-art live Thoroughbred and historical racing machine (“HRM”) entertainment venue and President of Newport Racing & Gaming (“Newport Gaming”).

Taylor brings 20 years of gaming leadership experience in both regulatory and corporate roles. He has led a variety of operational teams including gaming, racing, food and beverage, and security and has served on the opening teams for three gaming properties.

As president, Taylor will be responsible for leading Turfway Park and Newport Gaming including compliance and regulatory requirements and the management of live and historical racing.

“I am incredibly excited to join the team in Northern Kentucky as we continue preparations leading up to Turfway’s grand opening,” Taylor said. “I also look forward to developing strong relationships with the community and growing our team to continue building on the legacy of Turfway Park and our success in Newport.”

With a background in law enforcement, Taylor started his career in gaming as a Surveillance Supervisor for the Seneca Gaming Authority in Niagara Falls, New York, before his appointment as Director of Surveillance at Delaware North in Buffalo, New York. He went on to become General Manager of Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York, and served as Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Hospitality.

“Michael’s proven track record and his operational experience positions Turfway Park for a smooth and successful grand opening and long term success as a regional entertainment destination,” said Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer for Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”). “His leadership style focuses on the importance of mentoring team members and growing talent from within, so we look forward to witnessing hundreds of new jobs develop into rewarding careers.”

Turfway Park is a $145 million project that continues CDI’s continued efforts to strengthen Kentucky’s signature horse racing industry. In March 2020, a Tapeta synthetic track was installed, known to be one of the world’s leading surfaces for racing and training. The next phase of development and construction is targeted for opening around September 1, 2022, and will include 850 HRMs, a sports bar, VIP gaming area and lounge, simulcast room and a Clubhouse that will also be used as an event center. An additional phase will include an incremental $26 million investment in Turfway Park’s backside to build and replace barns and a new backside dormitory. Turfway Park will continue to host live Thoroughbred racing for their Winter/ Spring Meet through March.

Newport Gaming is an extension of the racing license associated with Turfway Park. The HRM entertainment venue unveiled a 14,000 sq. ft. expansion in November 2021 that enhanced the guest experience while creating a more spacious environment to spin, win and enjoy 500 exciting Vegas-style game themes while featuring the best local bands and live musicians regularly.

